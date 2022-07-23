Atria Investments LLC Has $3.50 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $149.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.72. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.96 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

