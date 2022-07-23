Atria Investments LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,542 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $330,444,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,710 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,321,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,820,000 after acquiring an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,864,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,157,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $651,970,000 after purchasing an additional 366,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $158.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $133.37 and a 12-month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.33.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

