Atria Investments LLC Increases Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 327,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 109,887 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 14.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.21) to GBX 4,400 ($52.60) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.04) to GBX 3,800 ($45.43) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.19) to GBX 4,000 ($47.82) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,066.67.

NYSE BTI opened at $41.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

