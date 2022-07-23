Atria Investments LLC Increases Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAG opened at $33.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average is $34.09. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.94%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

