Atria Investments LLC Invests $3.59 Million in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $79.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $91.73.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

