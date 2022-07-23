Atria Investments LLC Purchases 12,876 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,876 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,474,000 after acquiring an additional 53,576 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 347,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 331,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,577,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

SKYY stock opened at $68.92 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $119.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.00 and a 200 day moving average of $79.93.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

