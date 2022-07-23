Atria Investments LLC Purchases 18,139 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 158.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,139 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,561,000 after purchasing an additional 834,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,196,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,596,000 after acquiring an additional 545,431 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,256,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,900,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4,531.8% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,756,000 after purchasing an additional 285,867 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $105.91 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $98.36 and a 12 month high of $124.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

