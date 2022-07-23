Atria Investments LLC Purchases 25,080 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,080 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Liberty Global by 13.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. 54.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Liberty Global Trading Up 0.4 %

LBTYK opened at $22.68 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $204,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,820.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $279,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,706.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $204,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,820.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,060.

Liberty Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.