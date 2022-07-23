Atria Investments LLC Purchases 3,321 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 189.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AOS. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

Shares of AOS opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $51.91 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

