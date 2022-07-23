Atria Investments LLC Purchases 5,015 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 339.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $147.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.24 and a 200-day moving average of $147.44. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $187.45.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLX. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.14.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Featured Articles

