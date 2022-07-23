Atria Investments LLC Purchases 827 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 769.6% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,942,000 after buying an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,204 shares of company stock worth $10,105,354 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $154.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.73 and its 200 day moving average is $153.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

