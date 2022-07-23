Atria Investments LLC Raises Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 73,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of American International Group by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of American International Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 364,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,705,000 after purchasing an additional 53,013 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 27,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.07%.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

