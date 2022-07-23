Atria Investments LLC Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,326 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 0.6% of Atria Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $34,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $144.19 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $9,981,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,767.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Societe Generale cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.35.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.