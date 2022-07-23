Atria Investments LLC Sells 10,440 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,440 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,262.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOND opened at $96.39 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $93.07 and a 1 year high of $112.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.45.

