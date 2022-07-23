Atria Investments LLC Sells 1,288 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.1% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 5,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.8% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 211,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $191.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The company has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.