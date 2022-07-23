Atria Investments LLC Sells 2,194 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Atria Investments LLC cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Emfo LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Price Performance

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $64.72 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.39. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.276 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.