Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Has $6.01 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.7% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $306.59 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $288.95 and a 200 day moving average of $316.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

