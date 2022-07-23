Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) PT Lowered to $210.00 at Wolfe Research

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wolfe Research from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $229.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $220.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.67 and a 200 day moving average of $216.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

