Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Avangrid in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avangrid’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avangrid’s FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AGR. Barclays dropped their price target on Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $45.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $55.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.01.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avangrid

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 25,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 113,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 55,939 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

