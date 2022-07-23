Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVYA. Barclays cut Avaya from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Avaya from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. BWS Financial lowered Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avaya by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,375,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,594,000 after buying an additional 205,494 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 29.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,790,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,587 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,074 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,860,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,288,000 after purchasing an additional 83,899 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE AVYA opened at $2.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.78. Avaya has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.19.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.62 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 51.82% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avaya will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

