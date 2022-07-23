Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Given Buy Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR stock opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.55. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $39.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,231,826 shares of company stock worth $2,488,745,876. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,240,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,852,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,569,000 after purchasing an additional 355,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.