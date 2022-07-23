Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

BKR opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 1.55. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,231,826 shares of company stock worth $2,488,745,876. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,026 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,780,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,749,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,998,000 after acquiring an additional 219,149 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,291,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,037,000 after acquiring an additional 807,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

