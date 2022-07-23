Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Truist Financial

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BALY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bally’s

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.20. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 185.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BALY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bally’s by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Bally’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Bally’s by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Bally’s by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Bally’s by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Bally’s

(Get Rating)

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.