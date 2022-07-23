BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.64

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.64 and traded as low as $6.25. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 48,734 shares changing hands.
BANCO DO BRASIL/S Trading Up 0.8 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 16.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BANCO DO BRASIL/S Increases Dividend
About BANCO DO BRASIL/S
Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.
