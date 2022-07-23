Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.21

Shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.21 and traded as low as $47.39. Bank Hapoalim B.M. shares last traded at $47.87, with a volume of 712 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upgraded Bank Hapoalim B.M. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Trading Down 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

