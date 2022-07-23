Barclays Analysts Give MetLife (NYSE:MET) a $75.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

MET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.36.

MetLife Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $60.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MetLife has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $73.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.35.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

