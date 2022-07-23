Barclays Cuts Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Price Target to GBX 380

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 400 ($4.78) to GBX 380 ($4.54) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 330 ($3.95) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($3.83) to GBX 330 ($3.95) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.89) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 339.50 ($4.06).

LGEN opened at GBX 256.70 ($3.07) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 249.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 264.55. The company has a market capitalization of £15.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 777.88. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of GBX 225.49 ($2.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 309.90 ($3.70). The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22.

In other news, insider Laura Wade-Gery purchased 9,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 249 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £24,780.48 ($29,624.00). In other news, insider Laura Wade-Gery purchased 9,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 249 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £24,780.48 ($29,624.00). Also, insider George Lewis purchased 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £2,798.73 ($3,345.76). Insiders acquired 12,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,340 in the last quarter.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

