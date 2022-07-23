Barclays Lowers Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target to $44.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 82.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BKR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.67. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,676,459.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,676,459.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,231,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,745,876 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Articles

