Barclays Lowers Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $69.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen downgraded Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Jack in the Box Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ JACK opened at $65.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.81. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $111.60.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.81 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $42,663.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 970 shares of company stock valued at $60,126. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,580,000 after purchasing an additional 207,183 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,700,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,706,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,111,000 after purchasing an additional 292,155 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

