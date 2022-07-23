Barclays Lowers Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $69.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.93% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen downgraded Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.67.
Jack in the Box Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ JACK opened at $65.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.81. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $111.60.
Insider Activity at Jack in the Box
In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $42,663.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 970 shares of company stock valued at $60,126. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,580,000 after purchasing an additional 207,183 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,700,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,706,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,111,000 after purchasing an additional 292,155 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.