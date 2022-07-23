Barclays Raises Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $90.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Elastic in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Elastic from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Elastic from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.64.

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $76.38 on Wednesday. Elastic has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $189.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Insider Activity at Elastic

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 39.42% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $201,908.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,017.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,603 shares of company stock worth $995,997 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Elastic by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 505,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,219,000 after buying an additional 218,725 shares in the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

