Barclays Trims Ascential (LON:ASCL) Target Price to GBX 390

Ascential (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 430 ($5.14) to GBX 390 ($4.66) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ascential from GBX 440 ($5.26) to GBX 360 ($4.30) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascential currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 433.33 ($5.18).

ASCL stock opened at GBX 306.60 ($3.67) on Wednesday. Ascential has a 1-year low of GBX 2.59 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 456.80 ($5.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 288.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 320.07.

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

