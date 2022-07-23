Barclays Trims Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Target Price to $8.00

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors reissued a hold rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $342.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.59 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 105.69%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 51.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 519.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Featured Articles

