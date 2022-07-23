Barclays Trims Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Target Price to £111.50

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from £135.90 ($162.46) to £111.50 ($133.29) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a £132 ($157.80) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a £131.20 ($156.84) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a £105 ($125.52) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of £119.93 ($143.37).

Shares of LON:SPX opened at £113.35 ($135.51) on Wednesday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a one year low of GBX 9,008 ($107.69) and a one year high of £172.25 ($205.92). The business’s fifty day moving average price is £102.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £117.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of £8.36 billion and a PE ratio of 3,591.11.

In other news, insider Nimesh Patel bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 9,280 ($110.94) per share, with a total value of £64,960 ($77,656.90).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

