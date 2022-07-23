Barclays Trims Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Target Price to GBX 310

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 375 ($4.48) to GBX 310 ($3.71) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VSVS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.68) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 600 ($7.17) to GBX 480 ($5.74) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 454 ($5.43).

Get Vesuvius alerts:

Vesuvius Trading Down 0.2 %

VSVS opened at GBX 323 ($3.86) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £876.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 872.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40. Vesuvius has a 12 month low of GBX 282.37 ($3.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 577 ($6.90). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 328.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 368.68.

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.