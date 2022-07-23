Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $71.03

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $71.03 and traded as high as $78.40. Barrett Business Services shares last traded at $77.59, with a volume of 24,955 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.03. The company has a market capitalization of $567.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gary Kramer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.13 per share, for a total transaction of $70,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,048.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 22.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the first quarter worth $3,085,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 11.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 237,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,417,000 after purchasing an additional 23,635 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Articles

