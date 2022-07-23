Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) PT Lowered to C$26.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) had its price target dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.94.

GOLD stock opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.10. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 20.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 24.8% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

