Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBWI. Evercore ISI cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BBWI opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average of $46.11. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,815,000 after buying an additional 412,656 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after buying an additional 6,676,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,966,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,713,000 after buying an additional 91,300 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,220,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,022,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,914,000 after purchasing an additional 152,431 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.