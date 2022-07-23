Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Baxter International were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Baxter International by 252.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BAX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

NYSE:BAX opened at $66.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.10. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.70 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.80 and a 200-day moving average of $76.53.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.50%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

