Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €96.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €96.00 ($96.97) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BMW. Barclays set a €100.00 ($101.01) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($104.04) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €130.00 ($131.31) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($111.11) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €81.00 ($81.82) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €77.10 ($77.88) on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €67.58 ($68.26) and a twelve month high of €100.42 ($101.43). The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €77.60 and its 200 day moving average price is €82.06.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

