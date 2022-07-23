BCGM Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,721 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.3% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

XOM stock opened at $87.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $366.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

