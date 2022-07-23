Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.13 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 19th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will earn $5.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.60. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beacon Roofing Supply’s current full-year earnings is $6.61 per share.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.40. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

BECN opened at $57.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.78. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $45.71 and a one year high of $65.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 560.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,085,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,848 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,337,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,384,000 after acquiring an additional 429,543 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,689,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,784,000 after purchasing an additional 280,972 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,160,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,921,000 after purchasing an additional 191,517 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 621,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,820,000 after purchasing an additional 123,395 shares during the period.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 102,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,255.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,755,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,156,537.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

