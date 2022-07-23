Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Price Target Increased to €121.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from €110.00 ($111.11) to €121.00 ($122.22) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €87.00 ($87.88) to €88.00 ($88.89) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €105.00 ($106.06) to €107.00 ($108.08) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €76.00 ($76.77) to €81.00 ($81.82) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of BDRFY opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.11. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $25.36.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

