Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

CZOO has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered Cazoo Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cazoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Cazoo Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.60 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cazoo Group in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cazoo Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.60 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.40.

Shares of CZOO opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cazoo Group has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,489,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,912,000 after acquiring an additional 17,883 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 30.8% in the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 7,849,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,724 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 2,930.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 243.9% in the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 6,877,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 882,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 53,608 shares in the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

