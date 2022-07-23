Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Shares Down 5.8% After Earnings Miss

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $93.71 and last traded at $95.25. Approximately 113,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,720,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.10.

The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.35%.

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.82.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,677.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $827,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,315,899 shares in the company, valued at $125,115,676.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 143,431 shares valued at $5,714,050. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.58. The company has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

