B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Receives GBX 559.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 559.63 ($6.69).

BME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($5.74) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 580 ($6.93) to GBX 577 ($6.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.50) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.17) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, May 30th.

B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 418.90 ($5.01) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.29. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of GBX 344.26 ($4.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 651.40 ($7.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 997.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 394.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 498.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

