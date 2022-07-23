Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock opened at $1,809.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,976.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,181.15. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,669.34 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 99.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price target on Booking in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,690.10.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

