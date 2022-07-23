Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) vs. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Head to Head Comparison

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) and Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. and Boxed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. $495.19 million 0.75 $88.97 million $1.95 5.13 Boxed $177.27 million 0.77 -$69.22 million N/A N/A

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has higher revenue and earnings than Boxed.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. and Boxed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. 16.22% 99.78% 25.66% Boxed N/A N/A -31.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. and Boxed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Boxed 0 1 2 0 2.67

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 349.55%. Boxed has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 506.06%. Given Boxed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boxed is more favorable than Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.9% of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. beats Boxed on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It sells its products through a two-tier sales model comprising 50,972 distributors and 1,063,720 associates. The company was formerly known as Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in August 2021. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Campalier, S.A. de C.V.

About Boxed

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

