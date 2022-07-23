Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.82.

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $54.64 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $72.72. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.31.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $860.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.15 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $6,085,248.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,362 shares in the company, valued at $75,492,515.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,056,522 shares in the company, valued at $110,517,492.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $6,085,248.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,492,515.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,365 shares of company stock worth $14,862,264. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 50.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

See Also

