BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Now Covered by Barclays

Analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut BPER Banca from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BPER Banca from €2.80 ($2.83) to €2.60 ($2.63) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BPER Banca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.60.

BPXXY opened at $3.12 on Thursday. BPER Banca has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98.

BPER Banca SpA provides banking products and services for individuals, and businesses and professionals in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and social security, accounts, and digital banking related services; cards; and investments and savings products and services.

