Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 13,432 BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MYN. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 18,889 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 405,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.72.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

